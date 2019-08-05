Wilfredo V. “Fred” Venal, 77, of Warren, PA., died Tuesday morning, July 23, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his family. He was born June 22, 1942 to Crispin and Corona Villafuerte Venal, Sr. in Manila, Philippines. Fred has resided in Warren, PA. for the past 20 years and was formerly of Pampa, TX., Kokomo, Indiana and Chicago, IL. Fred earned his Bachelor’s Degree in engineering from University of the Philippines in Manila, his Master’s Degree from Aachen University in Aachen, Germany and his Ph.D. from the University of Illinois, Circle Campus, Chicago, IL.
Fred is survived by his wife of 45 years, Gloria Vicky Castro Venal, getting married on his birthday, June 22, 1974 in Chicago, IL., 2 Children – Heidi Venal of Warren, PA., Bobby Venal and wife, Shanna of Lincoln, CA., his siblings – Wilhemina Valenzuela and husband, Patrick, Crispin Venal, Jr. and wife, Laurinda, Irma Escalante and husband, Lorentz all of Sydney, Australia, Rolando Venal and wife, Remy of Granger, IN., Guillermo Venal and wife, Espie of Sydney, Australia, 2 Grandsons Ethan and Elliott Venal, several nieces and nephews also survive.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Virgilio Venal.
Email condolences may be sent by visiting www.lewisfuneralhome inc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.