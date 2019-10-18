In the Texas High Plains grain markets the bulk of bids were mostly 5 to 6 cents higher on grain sorghum; mostly 5 to 6 cents higher on wheat; mostly 2 to 3 cents higher on corn. The Dec contract closed 3.00 cents higher on corn, and 6.25 cents higher for Dec on KC wheat. Prices paid or bid to producers delivered to country elevators as of 3:00 p.m. Grain sorghum quoted per hundredweight; wheat, corn and soybeans per bushel.

Area North of the Canadian River:

Grain Sorghum 6.14 - 6.87

Wheat 4.06 - 4.46

Corn 4.09 - 4.25

Triangle Area from Plainview to Canyon to Farwell

Grain Sorghum 6.23 - 6.96 

Wheat 3.90 - 4.16 

Corn 4.14 - 4.50

Area South of a Line from Plainview to Muleshoe:

Grain Sorghum 6.70 - 6.95 

Wheat 4.06 - 4.16 

Corn 4.35 - 4.54

Elevators in the Texas South Plains reported offers for:

No. 2 Grain Sorghum 7.50 - 7.58 per cwt

No. 2 Yellow Corn 8.66 - 8.80 per cwt

Sep 2019 Month’s Average (updated 10/1/2019) 

Area North of the Canadian River: 

Grain Sorghum 6.1171 

Wheat 3.8711 

Corn 3.9324 

Triangle Area from Plainview to Canyon to Farwell:

Grain Sorghum 6.3505

Wheat 3.8292

Corn 4.1700 

Area South of a Line from Plainview to Muleshoe:

Grain Sorghum 6.1350 

Wheat 3.7467 

Corn 4.0591

Elevators in the Texas South Plains: 

No. 2 Grain Sorghum 7.0761 

No. 2 Yellow Corn 8.0684 

Texas Gulf cash grain export:

No. 1 HRW Wheat 5.1569

No. 2 Grain Sorghum 6.7873

No. 2 Yellow Corn N/A

No. 1 Soybeans N/A

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.