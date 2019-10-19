In the Texas High Plains grain markets the bulk of bids were mostly 5 to 6 cents higher on grain sorghum; mostly 5 to 6 cents higher on wheat; mostly 2 to 3 cents higher on corn. The Dec contract closed 3.00 cents higher on corn, and 6.25 cents higher for Dec on KC wheat. Prices paid or bid to producers delivered to country elevators as of 3:00 p.m. Grain sorghum quoted per hundredweight; wheat, corn and soybeans per bushel.
Area North of the Canadian River:
Grain Sorghum 6.14 - 6.87
Wheat 4.06 - 4.46
Corn 4.09 - 4.25
Triangle Area from Plainview to Canyon to Farwell
Grain Sorghum 6.23 - 6.96
Wheat 3.90 - 4.16
Corn 4.14 - 4.50
Area South of a Line from Plainview to Muleshoe:
Grain Sorghum 6.70 - 6.95
Wheat 4.06 - 4.16
Corn 4.35 - 4.54
Elevators in the Texas South Plains reported offers for:
No. 2 Grain Sorghum 7.50 - 7.58 per cwt
No. 2 Yellow Corn 8.66 - 8.80 per cwt
Sep 2019 Month’s Average (updated 10/1/2019)
Area North of the Canadian River:
Grain Sorghum 6.1171
Wheat 3.8711
Corn 3.9324
Triangle Area from Plainview to Canyon to Farwell:
Grain Sorghum 6.3505
Wheat 3.8292
Corn 4.1700
Area South of a Line from Plainview to Muleshoe:
Grain Sorghum 6.1350
Wheat 3.7467
Corn 4.0591
Elevators in the Texas South Plains:
No. 2 Grain Sorghum 7.0761
No. 2 Yellow Corn 8.0684
Texas Gulf cash grain export:
No. 1 HRW Wheat 5.1569
No. 2 Grain Sorghum 6.7873
No. 2 Yellow Corn N/A
No. 1 Soybeans N/A
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.