Minnie's Auto Detail
- By Miranda Ellis mellispampanews@gmail.com
-
- 0
Wind: SW @ 7mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 66%
Wind Chill: 68°
Heat Index: 68°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WSW @ 6mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 64%
Wind Chill: 69°
Heat Index: 69°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WSW @ 9mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 50%
Wind Chill: 77°
Heat Index: 77°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WSW @ 10mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 40%
Wind Chill: 83°
Heat Index: 83°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WSW @ 10mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 35%
Wind Chill: 86°
Heat Index: 86°
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 8mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 31%
Wind Chill: 90°
Heat Index: 90°
UV Index: 7 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 6mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 28%
Wind Chill: 91°
Heat Index: 91°
UV Index: 8 Very High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 6mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 26%
Wind Chill: 93°
Heat Index: 93°
UV Index: 9 Very High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 7mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 25%
Wind Chill: 94°
Heat Index: 94°
UV Index: 8 Very High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 8mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 24%
Wind Chill: 94°
Heat Index: 94°
UV Index: 6 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 9mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 24%
Wind Chill: 94°
Heat Index: 94°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 9mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 24%
Wind Chill: 93°
Heat Index: 93°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Today's e-Edition
Top Story
This past Monday at the Pampa City Commissioner meeting, the “controversy” surrounding the C… Read more
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Tireworks Tire Pros holds ground-breaking Thursday
- A&T Yard Service announces purchase of Clements Cleaners
- Pampa survives late Borger rally to start season 1-0
- The power of God through Frost Street Mission
- Plenty of fun and food at Chautauqua
- Pampa ISD Board moves forward with softball awning project
- Two Major John Deere dealerships announce merger plan
- Pampa Fire Department call log Aug. 23-29
- One arrested for pot possession
- County commissioners agree to Hemphill County deal, Runbiz contract
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.