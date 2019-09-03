BBB’s Third Annual Student Video Contest registration now open
- Submitted by the Better Business Bureau
-
- 0
Wind: S @ 13mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 27%
Wind Chill: 92°
Heat Index: 92°
UV Index: 9 Very High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 12mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 26%
Wind Chill: 93°
Heat Index: 93°
UV Index: 8 Very High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 12mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 25%
Wind Chill: 94°
Heat Index: 94°
UV Index: 6 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 10mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 25%
Wind Chill: 93°
Heat Index: 93°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 9mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 24%
Wind Chill: 93°
Heat Index: 93°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SE @ 10mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 27%
Wind Chill: 91°
Heat Index: 91°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SE @ 10mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 33%
Wind Chill: 86°
Heat Index: 86°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SE @ 10mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 39%
Wind Chill: 82°
Heat Index: 82°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 12mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 45%
Wind Chill: 79°
Heat Index: 80°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 11mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 48%
Wind Chill: 77°
Heat Index: 77°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 11mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 49%
Wind Chill: 75°
Heat Index: 75°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 10mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 52%
Wind Chill: 74°
Heat Index: 74°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Today's e-Edition
Top Story
This past Monday at the Pampa City Commissioner meeting, the “controversy” surrounding the C… Read more
Latest News
- Heartbroken father & angry God
- The high calling of teachers
- I’m not perfect
- Xcel Energy achieves “We Hire Vets” designation in Texas
- BBB’s Third Annual Student Video Contest registration now open
- One arrested for pot possession
- What appears as harmless, may not be harmless
- County commissioners agree to Hemphill County deal, Runbiz contract
Most Popular
Articles
- Pampa survives late Borger rally to start season 1-0
- The power of God through Frost Street Mission
- Pampa ISD Board moves forward with softball awning project
- Two Major John Deere dealerships announce merger plan
- Pampa Fire Department call log Aug. 23-29
- Pampa-native to appear on ‘Chopped’ next Tuesday
- Three arrested for violation of protective orders
- Pampa Harvesters open season on the road against rival Borger
- City commission discusses budget and tax rate
- PHS Language Department crushes state and global competition; sets mark
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.