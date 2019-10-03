Perryton man arrested for military desertion

Wind: NE @ 2mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 99%
Wind Chill: 50°
Heat Index: 50°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: ENE @ 2mph
Precip: 10% Chance
Humidity: 100%
Wind Chill: 49°
Heat Index: 49°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: ENE @ 1mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 100%
Wind Chill: 49°
Heat Index: 49°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: ENE @ 5mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 50°
Heat Index: 52°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: ENE @ 5mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 96%
Wind Chill: 50°
Heat Index: 52°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: ENE @ 6mph
Precip: 13% Chance
Humidity: 99%
Wind Chill: 49°
Heat Index: 51°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: ENE @ 5mph
Precip: 16% Chance
Humidity: 97%
Wind Chill: 49°
Heat Index: 51°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: ENE @ 5mph
Precip: 17% Chance
Humidity: 98%
Wind Chill: 49°
Heat Index: 51°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: ENE @ 5mph
Precip: 22% Chance
Humidity: 98%
Wind Chill: 50°
Heat Index: 52°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: ENE @ 5mph
Precip: 33% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 51°
Heat Index: 52°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: E @ 4mph
Precip: 30% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 51°
Heat Index: 52°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: E @ 4mph
Precip: 34% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 51°
Heat Index: 52°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
