Rev. Thomas D. Sands to speak at ‘Amarillo Branch NAACP Freedom Fund Banquet: A Community In Unity’
- Submitted by Amarillo NAACP
-
- 0
Wind: NNW @ 20mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 64%
Wind Chill: 39°
Heat Index: 46°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNW @ 19mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 56%
Wind Chill: 43°
Heat Index: 50°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNW @ 17mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 54%
Wind Chill: 46°
Heat Index: 51°
UV Index: 6 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 17mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 50%
Wind Chill: 48°
Heat Index: 53°
UV Index: 6 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 16mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 45%
Wind Chill: 53°
Heat Index: 57°
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 16mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 42%
Wind Chill: 54°
Heat Index: 57°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 18mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 40%
Wind Chill: 55°
Heat Index: 58°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 19mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 41%
Wind Chill: 52°
Heat Index: 56°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 20mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 44%
Wind Chill: 46°
Heat Index: 52°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 19mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 48%
Wind Chill: 41°
Heat Index: 48°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 22mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 49%
Wind Chill: 36°
Heat Index: 45°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 23mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 49%
Wind Chill: 32°
Heat Index: 42°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Today's e-Edition
Top Story
This past Monday at the Pampa City Commissioner meeting, the “controversy” surrounding the C… Read more
Latest News
- Lady Harvesters stay perfect through District play with sweep over Dalhart Lady Wolves
- Pampa Harvesters have final pre-district tune-up with Clint Saturday
- Pampa tennis downs Borger 18-1 for undefeated District run
- District court filings
- 14th Annual Caregivers Conference ‘Finding Hope, Humor & Heart in Caregiving?’
- ‘Share your warmth!’ Coat collection & give away
- VERO Partnership Between Texas A&M and WT Serves West Texas Through Education, Research and Outreach
- Pennsylvania man arrested for possession of marijuana greater than 50 pounds
Most Popular
Articles
- One arrested for DWI
- Pampa man arrested for assault causing bodily injury to a family member
- Woman arrested for assault causing bodily injury
- Pampa Fire Department call log
- Pampa ISD holds regularly-scheduled meeting Monday
- Pampa child killed in rollover north of McLean
- Perryton man arrested for military desertion
- Pampa Child Hospitalized after dog attack
- Lady Harvesters open district with sweep at Perryton
- One killed in crash north of Panhandle Thursday
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.