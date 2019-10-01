TOTRA Pioneer Days set for this weekend
- Submitted by Top O’ Texas Rodeo Association
-
- 0
Wind: S @ 19mph
Precip: 42% Chance
Humidity: 82%
Wind Chill: 73°
Heat Index: 73°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: S @ 20mph
Precip: 56% Chance
Humidity: 78%
Wind Chill: 75°
Heat Index: 75°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 20mph
Precip: 41% Chance
Humidity: 74%
Wind Chill: 75°
Heat Index: 75°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 20mph
Precip: 17% Chance
Humidity: 72%
Wind Chill: 76°
Heat Index: 76°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 22mph
Precip: 32% Chance
Humidity: 66%
Wind Chill: 78°
Heat Index: 81°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SSW @ 22mph
Precip: 53% Chance
Humidity: 62%
Wind Chill: 80°
Heat Index: 83°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 1.4 mi
Wind: SSW @ 19mph
Precip: 70% Chance
Humidity: 66%
Wind Chill: 79°
Heat Index: 82°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 0.35 mi
Wind: SW @ 15mph
Precip: 65% Chance
Humidity: 70%
Wind Chill: 75°
Heat Index: 76°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: SW @ 10mph
Precip: 70% Chance
Humidity: 76%
Wind Chill: 73°
Heat Index: 74°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: S @ 7mph
Precip: 62% Chance
Humidity: 85%
Wind Chill: 70°
Heat Index: 71°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: S @ 6mph
Precip: 61% Chance
Humidity: 86%
Wind Chill: 70°
Heat Index: 71°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: S @ 9mph
Precip: 50% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 69°
Heat Index: 71°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Today's e-Edition
Top Story
This past Monday at the Pampa City Commissioner meeting, the “controversy” surrounding the C… Read more
Latest News
- Jump-N-Jive to host Battle of the Elementary Schools
- Lonestar Gin approaches Pampa EDC for loan or grant
- Thornberry not running for re-election in 2020
- PAWS’ Barktoberfest scheduled for Oct.12
- TOTRA Pioneer Days set for this weekend
- USDA announces WTAMU as a regional USDA Cattle and Carcass Grading Correlation Training Center
- Woman arrested for assault causing bodily injury
- From the Press Box: Cowboys 3-0 start is nice, but the true test starts Sunday
Most Popular
Articles
- Pampa child killed in rollover north of McLean
- Pack-and-Mail moves to new location under new ownership
- Pampa City Commission approves replat of Coronado Center lot
- Pampa scores on six of seven first half drives in 40-14 win
- Pampa Farmer’s Market will run through Oct. 26
- Two arrested for theft
- One arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
- Sweet T’s Clothing Company fall open house scheduled for Sept. 28
- Pampa Harvesters start three-game road trip at Perryton
- Pampa men arrested for engaging in organized criminal activity
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.