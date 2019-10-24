Spaghetti dinner fundraiser set for Nov. 10 at Open Door, Church of God in Christ
- Staff Report
-
- 0
Wind: N @ 21mph
Precip: 86% Chance
Humidity: 100%
Wind Chill: 18°
Heat Index: 30°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 0.15 mi
Wind: N @ 21mph
Precip: 87% Chance
Humidity: 99%
Wind Chill: 17°
Heat Index: 30°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 0.06 mi
Wind: N @ 21mph
Precip: 86% Chance
Humidity: 97%
Wind Chill: 18°
Heat Index: 31°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 0.07 mi
Wind: N @ 19mph
Precip: 69% Chance
Humidity: 95%
Wind Chill: 18°
Heat Index: 30°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 0.06 mi
Wind: N @ 14mph
Precip: 64% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 21°
Heat Index: 31°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 0.09 mi
Wind: N @ 12mph
Precip: 61% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 20°
Heat Index: 30°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 0.11 mi
Wind: N @ 10mph
Precip: 47% Chance
Humidity: 96%
Wind Chill: 20°
Heat Index: 29°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 0.37 mi
Wind: NNE @ 8mph
Precip: 33% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 22°
Heat Index: 30°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: N @ 9mph
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 22°
Heat Index: 30°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: N @ 10mph
Precip: 22% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 22°
Heat Index: 30°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: N @ 9mph
Precip: 11% Chance
Humidity: 88%
Wind Chill: 21°
Heat Index: 30°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: NNW @ 9mph
Precip: 10% Chance
Humidity: 89%
Wind Chill: 20°
Heat Index: 29°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Today's e-Edition
Top Story
This past Monday at the Pampa City Commissioner meeting, the “controversy” surrounding the C… Read more
Latest News
- Salvation Army taking Angel Tree Applications
- Spaghetti dinner fundraiser set for Nov. 10 at Open Door, Church of God in Christ
- Xtra Auto is giving away another $250 cash reward
- Pampa Fire Department fire call log — Oct. 21-22
- DPS seizes cash and drugs in traffic stop
- Two arrested for blue warrants
- Pampa ISD board of directors hold meeting Monday evening
- DPS seizes 118 pounds of marijuana in traffic stop
Most Popular
Articles
- Pampa man arrested for possession of a controlled substance
- Mojica racks up 11 kills in volleyball sweep over Perryton
- A guide to knowing the 10 amendment proposals for Texas
- Meredith Place residents create their own pumpkin patch
- Pampa EDC holds public hearing for Lonestar Gin grant
- Oklahoma women arrested for driving while intoxicated
- Pampa High School girls cross-country heading to regionals Oct. 28
- Serving with a servant’s heart: Remembering Carl Kennedy
- Osborne tallies 23 kills as Lady Harvesters knock off Dumas Demonettes in five-set thriller
- Pampa man killed in wreck outside of Amarillo
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.