Top O’ Texas Rodeo Golden Horseshoe Hunt
- Submitted by Top o’ Texas Rodeo Association
-
- 0
Wind: SSE @ 11mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 24%
Wind Chill: 95°
Heat Index: 95°
UV Index: 9 Very High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 12mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 22%
Wind Chill: 96°
Heat Index: 96°
UV Index: 7 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 14mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 22%
Wind Chill: 96°
Heat Index: 96°
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 15mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 22%
Wind Chill: 95°
Heat Index: 95°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 15mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 22%
Wind Chill: 93°
Heat Index: 93°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 14mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 25%
Wind Chill: 90°
Heat Index: 90°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 12mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 32%
Wind Chill: 85°
Heat Index: 85°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 11mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 38%
Wind Chill: 82°
Heat Index: 82°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 12mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 41%
Wind Chill: 80°
Heat Index: 81°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 13mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 44%
Wind Chill: 79°
Heat Index: 80°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 13mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 47%
Wind Chill: 77°
Heat Index: 77°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 13mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 50%
Wind Chill: 77°
Heat Index: 77°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Today's e-Edition
Top Story
The Pampa High School choir is gearing up for their annual fall semester musical with “Shrek… Read more
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Gray County indictments
- Several alcohol-related arrests over weekend
- District court filings
- Forth Worth woman arrested for public intoxication
- Pampa EDC holds meeting Thursday
- One arrested for DWI
- One arrested for theft and public intoxication
- PFD call log — July 19-22
- Spotlight article: Christie Mahon
- Three alcohol-related arrests made over the weekend
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.