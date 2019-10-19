City of Pampa to host Hocus Pocus Movie Night in the Park Oct. 26
- Staff Report
-
- 0
Wind: ENE @ 3mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 21%
Wind Chill: 71°
Heat Index: 71°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 3mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 22%
Wind Chill: 70°
Heat Index: 70°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SE @ 4mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 30%
Wind Chill: 64°
Heat Index: 64°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SE @ 5mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 38%
Wind Chill: 59°
Heat Index: 59°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SE @ 6mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 43%
Wind Chill: 55°
Heat Index: 57°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SE @ 9mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 46%
Wind Chill: 52°
Heat Index: 55°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 11mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 48%
Wind Chill: 51°
Heat Index: 54°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 12mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 50%
Wind Chill: 49°
Heat Index: 53°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 13mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 52%
Wind Chill: 48°
Heat Index: 52°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 14mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 55%
Wind Chill: 46°
Heat Index: 51°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 14mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 57%
Wind Chill: 46°
Heat Index: 51°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 15mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 59%
Wind Chill: 46°
Heat Index: 51°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Today's e-Edition
Top Story
This past Monday at the Pampa City Commissioner meeting, the “controversy” surrounding the C… Read more
Latest News
- Deviled Bones
- Pampa Fire Department gets pet oxygen masks
- The Rodney Marsalis Philadelphia Big Brass to perform in Pampa on October 22, 2019
- The Singer and The Songwriter comes to Pampa Oct. 24
- Serving with a servant’s heart: Remembering Carl Kennedy
- Pampa man arrested for possession of a controlled substance
- A guide to knowing the 10 amendment proposals for Texas
- City of Pampa to host Hocus Pocus Movie Night in the Park Oct. 26
Most Popular
Articles
- Pampa chosen for movie premeire
- Osborne tallies 23 kills as Lady Harvesters knock off Dumas Demonettes in five-set thriller
- Lonestar Cotton Gin nears fully operational
- Pampa man killed in wreck outside of Amarillo
- One sentenced in robbery of Pampa credit union
- Meet Selleck, Pampa’s top dog
- Fair Weather Followers
- Chamber of Commerce to host 35th Annual Country Fair
- Two arrested for driving while intoxicated
- Make-a-Difference Day set for Oct. 26 at Southside Senior Citizens Center
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.