Wind: SSW @ 14mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 33%
Wind Chill: 89°
Heat Index: 89°
UV Index: 8 Very High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 15mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 31%
Wind Chill: 91°
Heat Index: 91°
UV Index: 7 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 16mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 30%
Wind Chill: 91°
Heat Index: 91°
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 16mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 32%
Wind Chill: 90°
Heat Index: 90°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 15mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 32%
Wind Chill: 89°
Heat Index: 89°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 14mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 35%
Wind Chill: 86°
Heat Index: 86°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 11mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 41%
Wind Chill: 81°
Heat Index: 82°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 11mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 48%
Wind Chill: 78°
Heat Index: 78°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 13mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 53%
Wind Chill: 76°
Heat Index: 76°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 12mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 55%
Wind Chill: 75°
Heat Index: 75°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 12mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 57%
Wind Chill: 74°
Heat Index: 74°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 12mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 59%
Wind Chill: 73°
Heat Index: 73°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Today's e-Edition
Top Story
- Updated
- 0
This past Monday at the Pampa City Commissioner meeting, the “controversy” surrounding the C… Read more
Latest News
- Gray County commissioners to meet Monday
- DPS: Clarendon woman killed in wreck outside Goodnight
- OddFellas to release EP at the Jam House
- Sail On to perform in Pampa on Sept. 21
- AgriLife Extension hires beef specialist for Texas Plains
- Dino Day at PPHM Oct. 12
- Non-traditional crop tour offered Sept. 24
- Texas High Plains Elevator Bids
Most Popular
Articles
- Stinnett man arrested for theft
- City commissioners set tax rate
- Mojica, Osborne combine for 30 points as Lady Harvesters take down Liberal in four
- Pampa Grown Hydroponic Tomatoes
- Pampa Harvesters hangs with state-ranked Estacado
- Celebrating National Assisted Living Week at Meredith Place
- After 21 years of ‘Pack-n-Mail,’ time for a change
- Harvesters preparing for throwback against Vernon
- District court filings
- Xtra Auto Center sends couple to Las Vegas
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.