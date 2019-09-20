On Friday, September 13, 2019, Diane Gray Peerson passed away at Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler, Texas. Diane fought a long and brave battle against cancer with her loving husband of 34 years always by her side, encouraging and supporting her.
Diane married Mike Peerson on August 5, 1985 in Taos, New Mexico. She is survived by her husband Mike, sons Tyson Enterline of Big Spring, Texas, Seth Peerson and wife Alison of Melissa, Texas and three grandsons also of Melissa, Texas.
Diane was born in Killeen, Texas to parents Jack Gray and Margie Inman Gray. Both parents preceded her in death.
Diane was raised in Pampa, Texas and graduated from Pampa High School. She worked at Citizens National Bank in Pampa for 20 years.
Diane is most remembered for her love and compassion for her family and her many friends. She had the best sense of humor and lived her life to the fullest. Diane was a Christian, and we are comforted that she is now walking with our Savior, with no more pain or suffering.
The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Diane’s longtime favorite charity, St Jude’s Hospital for Children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.