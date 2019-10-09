Wade Archibald, 65, of Pampa, passed away in the early morning hours of Sunday, October 6, 2019 in Pampa. He was born on January 21, 1954 to Lee and Leona Archibald in Denton, Texas.
In Wade’s prime he absolutely loved to play both fast-pitch and slow-pitch softball. His favorite basketball player was the Boston Celtics Larry Bird and likewise, his favorite football team just happened to be whomever was beating the Dallas Cowboys – he wasn’t picky. Wade played a major role in passing his love of sports down to his two boys, Chris and Matt. They were his biggest fans while he played his games and in turn, he was their biggest supporter as they began playing sports rarely missing a game as his work would allow. He married Patricia Jenkins when he was only 19 and she was a mere 17 years old. They were a couple of babies starting a family of their own raising babies. Even though Patricia was the love of his life from the time of marriage until the day he passed away, after 25 years of marriage, they parted ways. Wade eventually remarried to Angie Patton and they had two boys, Josh and Jordan. Always one to crack jokes, you never knew whether to take him seriously or laugh along and if you were special to him, he would nickname you with one of his special pet names. He enjoyed making people laugh if nothing more than to brighten their day or lighten the mood. Wade has worked many facets in the oilfield with his last being a tool pusher for Patterson Drilling. He was a hardworking family man that did the best he could with what he had. His jokes and laughter will be missed by many.
Wade is preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Mike Archibald and a sister, Geraldine Archibald.
Those that he has left to remember his joy are four sons, Chris Archibald and wife Mandy, Matt Archibald, Josh Archibald, Jordan Archibald and wife Zayda all of Pampa; three brothers, Steve Archibald of California, David Archibald and wife Susan of Chandler, AZ, Gary Archibald and wife Rita of Orlando, FL; a sister, Terry Archibald of Amarillo; three grandchildren, Rylee Archibald (named after her grandpa Wade), Reagan Archibald, Zaiden Archibald; two nieces, Amanda Jenkins, Vikki Shackett; three nephews, Rick Mungia, David Jenkins, Brad Jenkins and numerous others.
Wade will lie in state on Tuesday, October 8th from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 9th from 9:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. and again Thursday, October 10th from 9:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. with a Gathering of Family and Friends from 5:00 until 7:00 at Winegeart Funeral Home.
Celebration of Life Services are scheduled for 2:00 p.m., Friday, October 11, 2019 at Briarwood Church with Pastor Ben Graves officiating. The family has entrusted the care of their loved one to Winegeart Funeral Home.
The family would like to extend the utmost gratitude to Pampa Nursing Center, the staff and residents for the compassionate and loving care and relationships you have blessed our family with over the past year while Wade was under your care.
Should you prefer to make a donation in honor of Wade, the family suggests they be made to PAWS, P.O. Box 2095, Pampa, TX 79066.
To leave words of love and comfort on Wade’s Book of Memories, please visit www.winegeartfuneral.com.
