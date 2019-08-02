Beth Bailey Bowman, 94, of Canyon and formerly of Pampa, passed away July 31, 2019 in Amarillo.
Services will be 10:00 AM Monday, August 5, 2019, at Carmichael-Whatley Colonial Chapel in Pampa, with Rev. Byron Williamson, pastor of First Baptist Church of Pampa, officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery in Pampa under the direction of Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors.
Mrs. Bowman was born May 17, 1925 in Ochelata, Oklahoma to Frank Edward and Elma Maud Funk Bailey. She was reared in Pampa and graduated from Pampa High School. Beth attended Texas Women’s University in Denton, graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in 1947. She married Marvin Bowman March 31, 1950 in Pampa. He preceded her in death on January 21, 2015. Beth was a teacher and coach with Pampa ISD for 25 years, retiring in 1983. She was a member of First Baptist Church and Retired Teacher’s Association. Beth loved spending time with her family.
Mrs. Bowman was preceded in death by her son Barry Bowman in 2011.
Survivors include a daughter, Linda Carey and husband Darrell of Canyon; a son, Brian Bowman of Pasadena, California; five granddaughters, Angela Bowman of Pampa, Kalee Carey of Canyon, Christine Bowman of Portland, Oregon, Kacee Barfield and husband Case of Canyon, and Kristin Marsh and husband Colby of Hereford; a grandson, Dylan Bowman of Austin; seven great grandchildren, Kinnlee Carey, Brycen Epperson, Cassidy Bowman, Kaden Carey, Chandler Marsh, Cooper Bowman, and Colter Marsh; and two soon to be born great grandchildren, Kambree Carey and Collins Marsh.
Memorials may be made to your favorite charity.
Sign the online guest register at www.carmichael-whatley.com
