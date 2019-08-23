Sarah Jeannie Depee, 75, of Rogers, Arkansas passed away Thursday, January 3, 2019 at Mercy Hospital in Rogers, Arkansas. The daughter of Lieutenant Don R. Sills and Effie Jean Elrod Sills, she was born December 8, 1943 in Houston, Texas.
Her father, who loved her very much and got to spend just one night with her before shipping out to the Pacific, was killed in action in March of 1944 when Jeannie was just 4 months old. Don was a fighter pilot, flying off of the aircraft carrier USS Hornet. Her mother Effie Jean eventually remarried (Bill Lutz), and they had two more daughters, Marian, and Kathleen, who she was very close to. Bill adopted Jeannie, and she loved him very much as her father.
Jeannie graduated from Bellaire High School, Houston, Texas. She then attended the University of Houston where she received a degree in education, making her a third generation teacher. Jeannie went on to teach elementary school for twenty years. A gifted teacher, she spent fifteen of those years at Lamar Elementary School in Pampa, TX, making a difference in the lives of the children she taught. While at the University of Houston, Jeannie met Pampa native Ralph Depee, a student at the University of Texas Dental Branch, and they married in 1965. Jeannie and Ralph had two daughters, Sarah and Ellen. They eventually settled in Pampa, TX, Ralph’s home town, where they raised their family and Ralph practiced orthodontics for twenty five years.
The Depee house was a home because of the warmth Jeannie brought. Jeannie was an avid reader who frequently bought the hardback versions of bestselling books because she couldn’t wait for the soft cover to be released. When finished, she donated her hardbound books to the local library.
Jeannie’s great loves were her family, her church, and especially her three wonderful grandchildren. She was present when each of them was born, and enjoyed spoiling them for birthdays, holidays and other special occasions. Parker, Carson, and Claire had her heart.
She was preceded in death by her father Don R. Sills, her adoptive father Bill Lutz, her mother Effie Jean Elrod Lutz, and one sister, Kathleen Carlson. Jeannie is survived by her husband of 53 years, Ralph Depee, two daughters, Sarah Rekus (Brian) of Bentonville, AR, Ellen Depee (Angelia Ford) of Denton, TX; three grandchildren, Parker Rekus, Carson Rekus, Claire Rekus, one sister, Marian Kirk of Denver, Colorado, various nieces and nephews, and lifetime friends.
A memorial service was held January 12, 2019 at Stockdale-Moody Funeral Services in Rogers, Arkansas. Per Jeannie’s wishes, she has been cremated. An informal memorial service to commemorate her internment will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at Hillside Christian Church (former First Christian Church) in Pampa. All are welcome.
Memorials may be made in memory of Jeannie Depee to Hillside Christian Church (formerly First Christian Church), 1633 N Nelson St, Pampa, TX 79065.
