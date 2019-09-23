Kathy Lee “Granny” Hassler, 75, of Skellytown, Texas, was peacefully serenaded through Heaven’s Gates as her family surrounded her and sang “Dancing In the Sky” on Friday evening, September 20, 2019 in Amarillo. She was born the baby of seven children to Coy and Linda Murphy in Mount Home, Arkansas on July 20, 1944.
Granny had been a resident of Skellytown for some thirty-plus years after moving from Fritch, Texas. Although she wore many hats, holding the position of Sargent Security Officer for Pinkerton Security Service for over 15 years was one of her most proud accomplishments, so much so, that even after retiring, she still carried and flashed her badge as often as she could. She had volunteered at the Skellytown Food Bank, loved to watch WWE Wrestling (particularly Roman Reigns) was a certified EMT, a licensed Cosmetologist and a member of In The Garden Ministries Church. God certainly blessed her with talents as she could play the guitar and sing like an angel as well as paint beautiful artwork. Her heart was enormous and her smile even larger. She could fill a room with her presence, whit, laughter and love. No matter what someone’s circumstances, how lost they may be, or how broken they had become, she would take them in, feed them, give them clean clothes and let them know they were important and loved…hence the nickname “Granny”. Practically no one knows her actual name because she’s adopted in so many that she’s just simply “Granny” to all. She had quite a knack for making each person in her life seem as the most important person in her life.
Granny was the cornerstone of the family, the most wonderful mother anyone could be blessed to have, she doted on her kids, grandkids, great grandkids, two dogs, Eddie and Bella and all those that had the fortune of knowing her as Granny. She may have been small in stature but was mighty in her beliefs. She wholeheartedly believed in and loved Jesus with all her heart. She was a fighter to the very end-not only in health, but for her family. She would bow up to anyone or anything to protect what was hers and those she loved. As much as she had a very serious and fierce side, she had just as much of a sense of humor which sometimes got her into some precarious situations.
Granny will be dearly missed by all those who had the fortune of knowing and loving her, but we take comfort in knowing that she is dancing in the sky.
Those that have preceded her death are her parents; three brothers, three sisters and two great-grandchildren.
She leaves behind to continue her legacy three sons, Jimmy Coleman of Springer, New Mexico, William Coleman of Kentucky, Shane Coleman and wife Melanie of Fritch; four daughters, Diana Pick of Springer, New Mexico, Rhonda Gutierrez of Skellytown, Anneta Phelps of Pampa, Anita Lindsey of Batesville, Arkansas; 20 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; 7 great-great-grandchildren; her five caretakers “Adopted Grandkids”, Tabitha “Tilly” Abernathy, Dija Abernathy, Cheryl Abernathy, Michael Taylor and Bonnie Taylor as well as numerous extended family members and vast “grandkids, nieces and nephews”
Celebration of Life Memorial Services were held on Monday, September 23, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at In The Garden Ministries Church, 409 Main Street, Skellytown with Pastor Steve Huckins officiating. Honorary Pallbearers were Michael Taylor, Jessie Hooser, Mark Walden, Glen Sears, Shane Gutierrez, DeWayne McBee, Zachary Lindsey and Drayton Stover. The family has entrusted the cremation care of their loved one to Winegeart Funeral Home.
If memorials are your preference, the family suggests that donations be made to In The Garden Ministries, P.O. Box 305, Skellytown, Texas 79080 in honor of Granny.
