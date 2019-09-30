Peggy Lou North, 78, passed away on August 4th, 2019 at her home in Granbury, Texas.
Born in Wheeler, Texas on September 19th, 1940 she was the daughter of K.D. and Lou Dean Luttrell Douthit. She graduated Briscoe High School in 1958. She married Don North in April 1963. Peggy worked in the insurance business until 1982. She then started traveling with her husband, who worked on the natural gas pipeline. Peggy made many friends along the way. She moved back to Briscoe and worked at the hospital from 2007-2010. She then started working at the library in Wheeler. After retirement from the library, she moved to Granbury in October 2017.
Peggy was a member of Briscoe Community Church. She enjoyed tending to her plants and visiting with her family and friends. She will be remembered for her ability to meet new people and her genuine care for others.
She is survived by her daughter Robin and husband Kevin Barger of Granbury; grandsons Blaine North; Kevin Barger and wife Mariah of Idaho; Grace Barger of Saginaw; Rody Barger of Granbury; Kashly Barger of Granbury; four great grandchildren; brother in law Donald Stuckey of Woodward, Oklahoma; brother in law Bob Kinnaman of Briscoe; sister in law Sandra Lambright of Pampa; numerous nieces and nephews and her faithful companion Sandie Dog.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Don North; her parents, KD and Lou Dean Douthit; sisters, Sherry Bradshaw, Billie Stuckey, and Debbie Kinnaman; niece Tressa Perry; sister and brother in law Troy and Jean Ray of Casper, Wyoming; brother and sister in law Sonny and Sae Hewitt of Pampa and brother and sister in law Lewis and Flossy North of Pampa.
(1) comment
https://theleanbellybreakthrough101.com/
https://todayhealthissues.com/
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.