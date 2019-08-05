Bill Bond passed away peacefully July 31, 2019, in Rio Grande Hospital surrounded by his family. Bill was born on December 20, 1930 in Miami, Texas to Joe and Mildred (Eagle) Bond. He grew up in the Pampa, Texas area, where he spent summers working on his Grandpa’s farm and the school year participating in football and basketball. Bill went on to play football at Texas Christian University (TCU) until an injury sidelined him. His college days were not completed, as he served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He married Pauline Frances Heavner on August 20, 1951 in Kilgore, Texas and they lived at Fort Hood, Texas while Bill served in the Army. After Bill completed his service, they moved to Temple, Texas where they ran a dry-cleaning service and were active members of the Temple First Church of the Nazarene. However, he never got over his love of working on the farm, so in 1958, Bill and Pauline moved to Colorado and began farming in the Center and Sargent farming communities.
The mantra that Bill lived by was “making things grow”, which could be seen in so many facets of his life, whether it was on the farm, always looking for new ways to make crops produce to the best of their ability or working in his garden and attempting to grow things which were not really meant to thrive here in the San Luis Valley. Bill also took the time to grow in faith, through service to others, immersing himself in the scriptures and worship with his wife Pauline and later in life watching numerous Christian services and programs from his home. He enjoyed watching sports on television, as well as following his children and grandchildren in their sports endeavors. Along with Pauline, he loved decorating their home for the Christmas holidays.
Bill is survived by his children, Billy Jr. (Kathleen) Bond, Ronald, (Moe) (Mary) Bond, Pamela (Jan) Klecker and Paula Bond, his grandchildren, Lindsey (Erin) Powis, Whitney Bond, Steven Bond, Shelley Bond, Brian Bond, Stephanie Klecker, Adam (Stephanie) Klecker, Jessica (Daniel) Godwin and great grandchildren, Owen, Quinton, Regan and Camden Powis, Mason and Jaxon Klecker and Elias Godwin, his brother Jim (Sally) Bond, sister-in-law Marian Bond, sister-in-law Annette (Ron) Hankins, and brother-in-law Eldon Myler, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
He was preceded in death by his wife Pauline, his parents, his brother Marvin “Tobe” Bond, Pauline’s parents, LP and Lena Heavner, and sister-in-laws Barbara Heavner and Jeannette Myler.
A funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday August 10, 2019 at the Valley Church of the Nazarene. A visitation will be held from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Friday evening at the Rogers Family Mortuary in Monte Vista. Interment will follow services in the Monte Vista Cemetery. Contributions are suggested to The Rio Grande Hospital Foundation or to La Puente and may be made in care of the funeral home office. To express condolences, please visit www.rogersfunerals.com
Rogers Family Mortuary in Monte Vista is in care of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.