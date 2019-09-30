William “Scott” Baldwin, 71, of Amarillo died July 27, 2019.
A graveside gathering will take place at 11:00 am Friday, October 4, 2019 at Fairview Cemetery in Pampa, Texas.
Scott was the eldest son of Bill and Marguerite Baldwin, born February 15, 1948, and older brother to Laurie.
Later, Marguerite remarried to Creel Grady, and Scott gained two new brothers, Steve and Jim. In 1966, he graduated from Pampa High School before marrying Shirley Dunagan in 1969.
In 1971, he graduated from West Texas State University with a bachelor’s degree in biology. He worked for Roche Pharmaceuticals and, later, for Warner Chilcott pharmaceuticals as an award winning sales representative. Scott and Shirley had a daughter, Melissa, and a son, Kelly.
Throughout his life, he enjoyed racing cars, fishing, hunting, and camping.
His children’s fondest memories of him were the times spent together learning to drive with him on country roads, time spent together with him under the hood of a car, and many camping adventures.
Scott was preceded in death by his parents, William Alfred Baldwin and Marguerite Grady and step-father, Creel Grady.
He is survived by his daughter, Melissa Baldwin; son, Kelly Baldwin; a sister, Laurie Vann; two brothers, Steve and Jim Grady and seven grandchildren, Marian, Sarah, Ruth, Luke, Jesse, Esther and Ezra Baldwin.
