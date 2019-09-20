Loretta Peck, 71, of Gothenburg, Nebraska, died September 17, 2019 in Kearney, Nebraska. Showing her “domineering” personality, she courageously battled aggressive cancer to the end, not once relinquishing control to anyone or anything.
Visitation will be held at Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel, Gothenburg, Nebraska on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 from 1:00 PM - 7:00 PM with the family present from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM.
Memorial graveside services will be 10:00 AM Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Rose Hill Cemetery in Tulia, Texas with Trent Schlake and Clint Shelton, her sons-in-law, officiating. A reception will follow immediately after the services at First Baptist Church in Tulia. Local arrangements are under the direction of Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors of Pampa.
Loretta was born December 16, 1947 in Tulia, daughter of Louie and Jimmye Bonds. The oldest of three children, she was the mischievous leader of their pack that led them into many adventures and often trouble, in which she slithered past many of the consequences.
Loretta attended Tulia High School and was proud of the basketball team she led to the state championship. Many of her teammates and classmates remained her dear friends all her life. She then attended college at West Texas State University in Canyon.
Loretta loved and was loyal to her work at Frito-Lay. Many of her fellow employees and growers she met influenced her life in major ways. This employment led her and husband Kevin from Texas to Nebraska. She loved to hang the University of Texas flag at the scales at Frito-Lay every time Nebraska played them. She was a true Texas girl! Loretta found great joy in teasing the growers. Even in her retirement, the growers were always asking about her.
Loretta was a volunteer for Dawson County CASA. She took her position of being a CASA very seriously and did everything she could to make sure every case she had, worked out in the best interest of the children. She was a very loving, caring and devoted person.
Loretta had an adventurous spirit. She loved to trout fish with her father which eventually became a lifelong tradition. She said she liked trout fishing because “trout never lived in ugly places.” Loretta and Kevin enjoyed white water rafting, hiking, traveling to England and one mishap with a flying machine and the side of her house. Once retired, Loretta filled her time with stained glass, glass work, ATVing, bird watching, rooting for the Dallas Cowboys, back porch sitting, watching tennis and old movies.
She found great enjoyment in spending time with her grandchildren. She proudly supported them in all their activities.
Survivors include her husband, Kevin Peck of Gothenburg, Nebraska; two daughters, Misty Schlake and husband Trent of Gothenburg, Nebraska and Nikki Shelton and husband Clint of Pampa; grandchildren, Alyssa Tatarevich of Amarillo, Summer Tatarevich of Pampa, Bryn Schlake and Austin Schlake both of Gothenburg, Nebraska; sister, Nancy Jones of Tulia; along with many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends; and her beloved dog Frodo.
Loretta was preceded in death by her parents, and her brother, Van Bonds.
Her amazing love and generosity will be terribly missed by all those who knew and loved her.
Memorials may be given to the Dawson County CASA program, 700 North Washington St, Lexington, NE 68850.
Sign the online guest register at www.carmichael-whatley.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.