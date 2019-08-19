Frankie Deawn Wickham, 63, of Midland passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019 in Pampa.
Frankie was born July 13, 1956 in Pampa to Jack and Wanda Mitchell. She graduated from Pampa High School in 1974. After high school she married Clifton Fletcher on Oct 17, 1975 at Pampa. She was in restaurant management at Dos Caballeros in Pampa and Maxey’s in Wheeler. Frankie was an administrative assistant for Mark Jennings State Farm Agency and Ed Thompson State Farm Agency in Pearland. She was an administrative assistant at Enron in multiple locations. Frankie was on the school board and was a volunteer with Tralee Crisis Center in Wheeler. In 2010 she married Jeff Wickham in Midland. She was a member of West Side Church of Christ in Midland. She loved interacting with her restaurant customers and never met a stranger. Frankie enjoyed quilting and decorating cakes. She also, loved spending time with her family.
She is survived by her husband, Jeff Wickham of the home; two sons, Bud Fletcher and wife Tiffany of Pampa and Tommy Fletcher and wife Esmy of Stanton; her mother Wanda Mitchell of Pampa; three sisters, Laura Underwood of Borger, Molly Carriere of Pearland, and Susan Henderson of Pampa; three brothers, Russell Mitchell of Pearland, William Mitchell and wife Nikki of Carlisle, Pennsylvania, and Jason Mitchell of Lockport, New York; and four grandsons, Marcus Fletcher, Adam Fletcher, Jaden Fletcher and Mitchell Fletcher.
