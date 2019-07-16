Lois Spalding Whaley, 90, formerly of Pampa, peacefully passed from this earth July 13, 2019 at 4:15 PM in Conroe.
Services are pending with Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors of Pampa.
Lois was born October 22, 1928, at home in Sadler. Her parents were Calvin Luther Spalding and Mary Arvilla Harshbarger Spalding.
Lois graduated from Sadler High School at 16 years old and then attended North Texas State University in Denton. She coached and taught school in several towns in the Panhandle of Texas where she met Foster.
Lois and Foster were married on August 11, 1951, in Sadler. After a honeymoon at Yellowstone National Park, they made a life farming and ranching in the Panhandle. Foster was a county extension agent, farmer, rancher and state legislator.
Their three children were all born and raised in Pampa; Christie in 1955, Wayne in 1957 and Karlette in 1960.
Lois was dedicated to God, her husband, her children, her grandchildren and her church family. She will be remembered for her contagious smile and sense of humor, her serving spirit, her talent for cooking for others, her love for gardening, sports, music, movies and spending precious time with those she loved.
She was loved and adored by many and she will be terribly missed.
Survivors include her children, Christie Cofield and husband Billy and their children Haley, Heath, Chelsea, Sommer, Shayne and Lance, and grandchild Garrett, Wayne Whaley and wife Cindy and their children, Rachel, Lydia and Jay, and Karlette Baker and husband Chip and their children, Shea, Sklyer, Sullivan and Sophie.
Please send memorials to Amarillo Children’s Home, 3400 Bowie Street, Amarillo, Texas 79109.
