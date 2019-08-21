Mary Catherine Klyce Cook Dreiling, 76, of Wheeler, TX was born September 3, 1942 went home to be with the Lord on Aug. 19, 2019 and to join her family that had gone on before her. Mary was born to Gerald B. Klyce and Bertha L. Walker Klyce & was raised in Lefors, Texas.
Memorial Services will be held at a later date in Walker, Kansas.
Cremation & Arrangements are by Robertson Funeral Directors of Wheeler, TX
Mary had three children Sue, Sharon, & John. Mary worked very hard to provide for her kids as a waitress for many years at Steddum’s, and then later worked at Halliburton in Pampa, TX. Mary later married the love of her life, Tom “Big Daddy” Dreiling, on July 14, 1989. Mary enjoyed living in Kingman, KS for many years with her husband, however, once he passed, she moved to Wheeler, TX to be closer to her daughter and grandchildren. When asked what her best memory of Big Daddy was she said, “everything we did was fun”. Mary was asked about some of her favorite memories and she said, “We enjoyed traveling to many places, with Niagara Falls, Canada being my very favorite”. She said, “we enjoyed so many places in California, Florida, New Jersey, Maryland, New York, Maine, North & South Carolina, Tennessee, Missouri, Boston, Michigan, Louisiana, Philadelphia, Hawaii and many cruises and they were all fun”.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, husband Tom “Big Daddy” Dreiling, son John Cook Jr., daughter Sharon Cook, brother John Klyce Sr. and Charles Shockley, sister in law Martha Shockley, sister in law Mickey Shockley, brother in law Dorian Dreiling.
Mary is survived by a daughter Sue Cook Chandler & husband Brad of Wheeler, TX; grandchildren Jana Bartholomew of Amarillo, TX; Sara & Jeremy Silva of Justin, TX; Bridget & Shea Weatherly of Wheeler, TX; Matthew Cook of CA; and Joshua Cook of Lakehills, TX. Great grand children Braxton Maul of Belton, TX; Audra Weatherly of Lynchburg, VA; Hagen Weatherly of Wheeler, TX; Janessa Bartholomew & Austin Bartholomew of Amarillo, TX; son in law, Allen Whitson of Amarillo; sister in Laws Eileen Dreiling of Augusta, KS; Gloria Lambert & husband Mark of Ocean, NJ; Ruth Dellett & Neal Ideker fiancé of Rozel, KS; Marilyn & husband Dr. Mike Clemente of Leawood, KS
Mary also had many nieces and nephews, as well as many friends that she knew from all over as well; and finally, Mary’s “babies”, her two special furry friends, Lexi and Lulu.
The family request memorials to be sent to a local animal shelter or St. Jude’s Children Hospital.
Sign the online guestbook at www.robertsonfuneral.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.