Martha Anne Kitzler Burk, 91, of Pampa passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at her home.
Services will be 10:00 AM Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Central Baptist Church with Rev. Norman Rushing, pastor, and Rev. Travis Leamon, grandson-in-law, officiating. Burial will be at Claude Cemetery under the direction of Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors.
Martha was born to Rheinhold and Gladys George Kitzler on July 1, 1928 in Claude. She was a nurse in Groom before she married Clifford E. “Boog” Burk on November 20, 1949 in Clovis, New Mexico. He preceded her in death on April 14, 1999. She was blessed enough to stay home and raise her children on the Bob Price Ranch. While on the ranch she regularly fed the cowboys and made her home a sanctuary for many. Martha returned to school, receiving her LVN and worked at Highland General Hospital in Pampa and Pampa Nursing Center. She enjoyed crocheting, sewing and working around her home. Martha loved to crochet caps and octopi for babies born to addiction. She was a member of Central Baptist Church for over 40 years.
Martha was preceded in death by her parents, her brother and many other family and friends.
Survivors include, four daughters, Lalla Mae Davis of Dothan, Alabama, Bettie Lou Crouch of Pampa, Suz Anne Kurten and husband Johnny of Coupland, and Mary Beth Holland and husband Lynn of Pampa; a sister Ina Mildred Aduddell of Amarillo; 14 grandchildren, Pam Davis Taylor, Steven Davis, Jr., Staci Davis, Stephanie Davis Lewis and husband Chris, Robin Davis, Dr. Douglas Crouch and wife Caroline, Dr. Callie Anne Crouch and husband Jason Martin, Kristina Kurten Lackland and husband Larry, Shawn Kurten and wife Wendy, W. Keith Langley and wife Miranda, Rebekah Langley Campbell, Chad Burk Holland, Anna Holland Lee and husband Justin, and Mattie Holland Leamon and husband Pastor Travis; 25 great grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren, a cousin Dorothy Maples, numerous nieces and nephews, and a very special friend of over 60 years, Marty Price.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Mobeetie, P O Box 160, Mobeetie, Texas 79061.
The family will receive friends from 5:30-7:00 PM Monday, October 7, 2019, at Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors in Pampa.
