Louston ‘Goose’ Lynn Samuel

The classical Louston Samuel was born on August 28, 1953, to Louston Samuel and Gertrude Alexander.
Louston was born and raised in Pampa, TX. He served in the Navy from 1972-1975 in San Diego, California on the U.S.S. Kitty Hawk. “Goose”, worked on various jobs including fish and the Ford House until he was stricken with cancer, he enjoyed western movies, the cooking channel, science discovery channel, being a comedian, and last but not least he enjoyed spreading time with his family ad friends.
Louston was preceded in death by his parents; Louston Samuel and Gertrude Alexander.
He leaves to cherish his memories his helpmate; Shelia Hernandez Samuel, son; Lawston Holloway of El Dorado, Arkansas, Clifton (Carla) Gross of Arlington, TX, Jeremy Hernandez, Carl Dunn, Jr., and Anthony Dunn all of Tyler, TX. His grandchildren, sister; Ethal Williams of Midland, TX, Jessie Alexander of Tyler, TX, and one brother; Benny Samuel of Pampa, TX, and a host of family and friends.
Viewing is Friday, September 6, 2019 from 5 PM to 7 PM at Golden Gate Mortuary located at 1416 North Hughes Amarillo, Texas 79017.
Funeral Service is Saturday September 7, 2019 at Carter Chapel Primitive Baptist Church. Amarilllo, Texas 79107.
Burial at Memory Garden Pampa, Texas. Services by Golden Gate Mortuary Amarillo, Texas.
