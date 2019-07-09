Joyce Cantrell, 87, of Pampa, died Friday, July 5, 2019 in Pampa.
Services will be 2:00 pm Monday, July 8, 2019 at Carmichael-Whatley Colonial Chapel with Byron Williamson, pastor of First Baptist Church, officiating. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery under the direction of Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors of Pampa.
Mrs. Cantrell was born July 23, 1931 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. She grew up in Wewoka, Oklahoma and graduated from Wewoka High School in 1949. She was active in the band, a twirler, and the “Yearbook Queen.” Joyce married Jim Cantrell, June 1, 1949, the day after her high school graduation and moved to Pampa, Texas. She and Jimmy were married 70 years this past June 1. Joyce was a homemaker for many years until her children were in high school. She then began her career working at the Medical and Surgical Clinic as an insurance clerk, moving on to work for Dr. Lang, and Dr. Frank Kelley. Joyce finished her career working for Texas Panhandle Mental Health for several years before retiring in 1989.
She was a member of First Baptist Church. Joyce had several hobbies and activities, but her most enjoyable ones were bowling, golfing, and playing Monday night Bridge.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters.
Survivors include her husband, Jim, of Pampa; a son, Randall Cantrell, of Spring; a daughter, LeeAnn Ammons and husband Dale of Pampa; two granddaughters, Leslee Diffendaffer and husband Rocky of Canyon and Lindsey Mickley and husband Kyle of Weatherford, Oklahoma; four great-grandchildren. Finlee and Ezra Diffendaffer, Kenna and Karsten Mickley.
Joyce (my Love, our Mom, our Mimi) will be missed, but we know that she is with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
The family would like to show their deepest love and thank you to Pat Murray (caregiver for 2 years), Pampa Nursing Center, and Terri Williams (BSA Hospice).
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be to First Baptist Church, PO Box 621, Pampa, Texas 79066-0621.
The family will receive friends from 5:00-6:30 PM Sunday, July 7, 2019, at Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors in Pampa.
Sign the online guest register at www.carmichael-whatley.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.