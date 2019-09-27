Donald Ira Butler, 87, of Pampa, passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at Coronado Healthcare Center in Pampa following a long-extended battle with the killer Alzheimer’s.
Services will be 2:00 PM Monday September 30, 2019, at Memory Gardens Mausoleum, with Pastor Paul Nachtigall of Highland Baptist Church, officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery. Military honors will be courtesy of Volleys for Veterans in Amarillo. Arrangements are under the direction of Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors.
Don was born and raised in Ardmore, Oklahoma where he participated in track and field through high school until military duty called. He served four years active duty in Japan during the Korean Conflict and two years reserve duty while pursuing higher education at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater. While in college, he met Marilyn. They were married in Arkansas City, Kansas on December 6, 1958. Don received bachelor’s degrees in both geology and chemistry from OSU. This led to a lifelong career with Cabot Corporation starting as a lab chemist and climbing the ladder to manager of the North American Research & Development division.
A highlight of every summer during this time was two weeks spent with his Cabot family at the BAR NI Ranch in Colorado. For many years the Whiskey Creek upper campground had “reserved for Butler” on it. This also fit in perfectly with his passion for geology as he was an amateur rock hound, scrambling through the hills of Colorado and the American West.
A lifelong NRA member and active for years in the Pampa Gun Club, Don was an avid second amendment supporter. This was complemented by his membership in the John Birch Society and the Tax Reform Immediately movement throughout the 70’s and 80’s. He believed “the government had enough money; they didn’t need his.” Filing taxes every year is way overrated.
He leaves his wife of 61 years, Marilyn Jane Richard Folsom Butler; his son, Michael Butler and wife Teresa; a daughter, Diana Herrington and husband Bob; a son-in law Robert Pankratz; six grandchildren, five great grand-children and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, sister Kay Evers and daughter Patricia Pankratz.
The family will receive friends from 6:30-7:30 PM Sunday, September 29, 2019, at Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors.
