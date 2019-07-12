Kathy Cudney Black, 59, of Enid, Oklahoma, formerly of Pampa, passed away Wednesday July 10, 2019 at home in Enid, Oklahoma.
Celebration of life services will be 2:00 PM Monday, July 15, 2019 at Central Baptist Church with Rev. Norman Rushing, pastor, officiating. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors of Pampa.
Kathy was born on February 25, 1960 to DeWey and Peggy Cudney in Pampa. She was a 1978 graduate of Pampa High School and studied for 2 years at West Texas State University. Kathy married Toddy Black in February of 1982. He preceded her in death in 2015. She worked at Celanese for several years before she and Toddy moved around to different places and jobs before landing in Enid, Oklahoma. She worked for the Enid Independent School District for 11 years. Kathy loved her job and her co-workers.
Kathy was always fun to be around and was a joy to everyone. She enjoyed being home watching sports and NASCAR with her family and her dogs in her lap.
She was also preceded in death by her father DeWey Cudney; and stepfather, D. P. Williams in 2017.
Survivors include a son, Ryan Black of Enid, Oklahoma; her mother, Peggy Cudney Williams of Pampa; a brother, Gary Cudney and wife Gaye of Amarillo; 2 nephews, Colby Cudney of Pampa and Corey Cudney of Austin.
