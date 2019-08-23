Jacqueline Holmes Lowe, 83, of Pampa, entered through the Gates of Heaven on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 with her family at her side in Amarillo. She was born on August 27, 1935 to Cecil and Helen Holmes in Phoenix, Arizona.
At the age of 9, Jacque’s family moved to Pampa from Phoenix to the family farm south of town. Being the only child, she helped around the farm as much as possible learning many tasks such as cooking for the farm hands, tending to the cows and chickens and gathering eggs. She attended Pampa schools and at the age of 15, with her parents’ permission, married the absolute love of her life, Chris Lowe, on February 26, 1951. At the time of her passing, they had been married for 68 years. Shortly after being married and just before Chris enlisted into the Navy, they both accepted Christ as their Savior at Highland Baptist Church and were baptized together by Pastor M.B. Smith. The Navy moved them to San Diego, they returned to Pampa for a stint, then moved back to California to be with family. In February of 1977, they made their final move to Pampa which remained home. In the midst of their travels, she and Chris had two children, Cary and Jamie, both born in Pampa. In 1981, Jacque joined Central Baptist Church which she attended until she was no longer able due to health. Jacque had worked in several capacities during her life including waitressing, retail, banking, and her absolute love, teaching painting. She was a self-taught artist and enjoyed spreading her passion to others. Jacque’s talent wasn’t limited to painting, she was very crafty and an amazing cook as well. Her desserts were sought after at all family gatherings! Jacque had a kind, loving and giving heart. She was a wonderful mom, a precious grandma that loved her family dearly. She will be profoundly missed by those who knew her.
Those who have preceded her in death are her parents; two aunts; two uncles; four brothers-in-law; six sisters-in-law and her grandparents, Louis and Ora Mae Holmes.
Those that she will someday greet in heaven are her husband, Chris Lowe of Pampa; son, Cary Lowe of Amarillo; daughter, Jamie Lockridge of Pampa; uncle, Gene Putney and aunt Anvalee of Garden Grove, California; four grandchildren, Chris Lockridge of Denver, Lori Lockridge of Amarillo, Josh Lowe of Amarillo, Jared Lowe and wife Mariana of Amarillo; three great-grandchildren, Tyler Lowe, Mason Lowe, Nolan Lowe and a whole host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
If memorials are your preference, the family suggests they be made to The Alzheimer’s Association, 225 North Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 in Jacque’s honor.
The family will be receiving guests at 527 Red Deer Street for those who would like to pay condolences.
The family will host a Gathering of Family and Friends on Sunday, August 25, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Celebration of Life Graveside services are scheduled for 10:00 a.m., Monday, August 26, 2019 at Fairview Cemetery with Pastor Norman Rushing of Central Baptist Church officiating. The family has entrusted the care of their loved one to Winegeart Funeral Home.
To leave words of love and sympathies on Jacque’s Book of Memories, please visit www.winegeartfuneral.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.