Toby James Smith, 43, of McLean died Thursday, October 17, 2019 in Loving County, Texas.
Services will be 2:00 PM Thursday, October 24, 2019 in the One Way Church in McLean with Casey Carter, officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery in McLean.
Arrangements are by Robertson Funeral Directors of McLean.
Toby was born October 7, 1976 in Tooele, Utah to Fred and Vesta Rigsby Smith. He proudly served our country in the US Navy. Toby was a Oil Rig Driller and had served as Manager for H&P 308. He loved fishing, working on his vehicles with his wife Meagen, but his absolute trait was teasing people. Toby had many friends and would give the shirt of his back for anyone. He loved his kids and enjoyed riding motorcycles and hunting with his kids. He also loved his family especially his siblings, cousins, nieces and nephews. He married Meagen Alexander on February 4, 2018.
He was preceded in death by his father, Fred Smith; his grandparents; and several aunts and uncles.
Survivors include his wife Meagen Smith of McLean; his mother, Vesta Smith of McLean; four sons, Joey Smith, Colby James Smith, Jaxon Smith, and Mason Smith; four daughters, Brienne Stryker and husband Lane, Calie Dampier, Madison Dampier, and Brena Alexander; a brother, Ricky Smith and wife Desi; a sister, Jennifer Smith; two grandchildren; nieces and nephews, Julianna, Aspen Smith, Devin and Emma, one on the way, and several other nieces and nephews.
