Richard E. Anderson, 86, of Pampa, passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019 in Pampa.
Graveside services will be 10:00 AM Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Memory Gardens Mausoleum with Rev. Ed Sattesahn, pastor of First Assembly of God Church, officiating. Burial and arrangements are under the direction of Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors.
Richard was born March 8, 1933 in Newkirk, Oklahoma to Carl and Florence Anderson. They moved to Pampa in 1948 and Richard graduated from Pampa High School in 1951. In 1953 he was drafted in the US Army and served faithfully for 2 years, being discharged in 1953. Soon after he was discharged, he returned to Pampa to begin in career with Cabot Corporation. He married Carolyn Sue Dilger in 1958 and they had 2 daughters. Richard worked for 30 years before he retired in 1987. On August 16, 1978 he married Suzan Stephens in Pampa, they just celebrated 41 years of marriage. He enjoyed camping and riding motorcycles. He will be missed by his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Sue Staples; and a brother, Carl D. Anderson.
Survivors include his wife, Suzan of the home; 2 daughters, Debra Edington of Burkett and Sheri Worthington and husband John of Pampa; 2 step daughters, Melissa Walters and husband Zane and Monica Hutchinson and husband Ethan all of Pampa; 4 grandchildren, Zachary Edington and wife Mandi of Coleman, Stephanie Edington of Abilene, Brandon Johnston and wife Shay of Pampa, and Shelby Licklider and husband Zach of Pampa; 5 step grandchildren, Brittany Walters, Bailee Walters, Reece Hutchinson, Lucas Hutchinson, and Tyler Hutchinson all of Pampa; 4 great grandchildren, Hunter Edington, Hadden Edington, Cameron Johnston, and Kellen Johnston.
Memorials can be made to a favorite charity.
