Terry Duenkel was born in Pampa, Texas on February 8, 1950 to Charles Avery and Marylou Mazey Duenkel.
On August 6, 1988 he married Debbie Poe. Terry graduated from Commonwealth Institute in Houston in 1971. He worked in the funeral industry for over 50 years.
Terry enjoyed being a Boy Scout Leader and yard work.
He is survived by his wife Debbie of Mt. Vernon, son Tyler of Mt. Vernon, daughter Kristy Lynn Worley and husband Ray of Miami, Texas, two granddaughters Nikita Harvill and husband Ricky of Miami, Texas, Larissa Worley of Miami, Texas, sister Cynthia Ann Fuentes and husband Albert of Auburn, Washington and a host of family and friends. Terry was preceded in death by his parents.
A visitation will be held from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 2nd at New Life United Pentecostal Church of Mt. Vernon. The funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, October 3rd at New Life United Pentecostal Church of Mt. Vernon and burial to follow in the Mt. Vernon City Cemetery.
