Jo Ann Langford Heckathorn
Funeral Services for Jo Ann Langford Heckathorn, 78, of Killeen, will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
Jo Ann was born March 11, 1941, in Wellington, Texas, to Loyd and Opal Langford, and went home to be with the Lord on July 3, 2019. She was a longtime member of East Side Baptist Church and was employed by KISD for 25 years.
She married Bill Heckathorn on October 25, 1961. Jo Ann was the glue that held the Heckathorn family together. She enjoyed serving others and wanted no recognition for her many acts of kindness to friends and family.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 57 years, Bill Heckathorn; two sons, Jeff Heckathorn and his wife Martha, and Jody Heckathorn. Jo Ann was blessed with and adored her six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held 6:00-8:00 PM Friday, July 5, 2019, at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen, which is in charge of the arrangements.
Private burial will be held at 9:00 AM Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
The family would like to thank the staff of Indian Oaks Memory Care Unit for their loving care of Jo Ann.
