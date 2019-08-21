Robert Sidney Harrison, 83, of Pampa, passed away peacefully after his long fight with cancer on the morning of Monday, August 19, 2019 at his home in Pampa. Sidney was born on March 9, 1936 to Robert and Mary Harrison in Wellington, Texas.
Sidney graduated from Morton High School in 1955. He married Twila Jones, whom is the mother of his two daughters and then in 1983 married Sue Gray, whom also has two daughters and they became a blended family. Sidney was a lineman and worked for several electric companies over the years. He worked for Electric Supply Company from 1955 to 1967 in Pampa and moved to Oklahoma City and went to work for OG&E from 1967 to 1981. In 1981, he and the family moved to McCamey, Texas where he retired from APE. Sidney enjoyed woodworking, gardening and watching football. He was always willing to lend a helping hand in any situation necessary. Sidney was a very patient and devoted family man. He was a member of the “Coffee Club” and often joined his buddies at McDonald’s twice a day for coffee. Sidney was a loving man and will be missed by all who knew him.
Those that have preceded him in death are his parents and sister, Mavis Bybee.
He left behind to cherish his memories his wife, Sue Harrison of Pampa; daughters, Lucretia Coonrod of Oklahoma, Robbie McKenzie of Oklahoma; step-daughters, Beth Cox and husband George of Pampa, Martha Earhart of Arlington; sister, Betty Hudson of Lubbock; grandchildren, Lindsey Theis and husband Jacob of Connecticut, James McKenzie and wife Jessica of Oklahoma, Kelly Corey and husband Dan of Missouri, Casey McClinton and husband Beau of Midland, Lakin Cox; great-grandchildren, Abby Jameson, Luna Corey, Emmitt Corey, Michaela McClinton, Cameron McClinton, Dylan McClinton; nieces, Ann Franklin, Mary Jo Newton and nephews, Bob Bybee and Tommy Hudson.
If you prefer to make a donation in memory of Sidney, the family suggests they be made to The American Cancer Research Center and Foundation at 7800 W IH 10, San Antonio, TX 78249 in his honor.
Celebration of Life Memorial services are scheduled for 2:00 p.m., Monday, August 26, 2019 at Highland Baptist Church with Brother Mike Watson officiating. The family has entrusted the cremation care of their loved one to Winegeart Funeral Home.
To leave words of comfort on Sidney’s Book of Memories, please visit www.winegeartfuneral.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.