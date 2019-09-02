Martha Gaines Hogan, 86, of Pampa, passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019 in Amarillo.
Services will be 2:00 PM Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Mary Ellen & Harvester Church of Christ with Keith Feerer, minister, and Glen Walton, minister of Church of Christ, officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors.
Martha was born September 10, 1932 in Clarksville to Lem and Agnes Gaines. She attended schools and graduated from Wheeler High School in 1952. Martha married Glen Hogan on January 3, 1953 in Wheeler; they have celebrated 66 years of marriage. Soon after they married, they moved to El Paso, where Glen was stationed for 2 years, before moving back to Pampa in 1955. She has been a member of Mary Ellen & Harvester Church of Christ since 1955. Martha was always involved in her 2 daughters’ activities when they were growing up. Her hobbies include working in her flower and vegetable garden, and cooking and baking; especially for her family. Her and Glen enjoyed spending time at Cabot Ranch and camping at the lake. She was a great “Mema” to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She will be missed dearly by her family and friends.
Martha was preceded in death by her parents, 3 brothers, C.D. Gaines, Glen Gaines, and Leonard Gaines; 3 sisters, Denna Fay Gaines, Violet Knight, and Rebecca Wallace.
Survivors include her husband, Glen of the home; 2 daughters, Melinda Hogan of Pampa and Alisa Orr and husband Dee of Mansfield; 3 sisters, Gloria Swires and Loria Tennison and husband Mike all of Pampa, and Judy Chandler and husband Terry of Amarillo; 3 grandchildren, Ashley Durham and husband Caleb of South Jordan, Utah, Alyson Falgout and husband Tyler of Arlington, and Dale Montgomery and wife Brittany of El Paso; 4 great grandchildren, Welker Falgout, Case Falgout, Olivia Durham, and Clara Durham.
Memorials can be sent to Mary Ellen & Harvester Church of Christ, 1342 Mary Ellen, Pampa, Texas 79065 or BSA Hospice of the Southwest, 6600 Kilgore Dr., Amarillo, Texas 79106.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 6:00-7:30 PM.
