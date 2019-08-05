Vernon L. Watkins, 94, of Pampa, passed away July 17, 2019 in Amarillo.
Memorial services will be 2:00 PM Monday, August 5, 2019 at Polk Street United Methodist Church in Amarillo with Rev. Kevin Deckard, associate pastor, officiating. Cremation and arrangements are under the direction of Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors of Pampa.
Vernon was born October 2, 1924 in Brock, Oklahoma. He was a Lefors High School graduate and attended TCU before joining the U. S. Navy in 1943. He was honorably discharged in 1946. Vernon married the love of his life, Billie Don Crowson on February 2, 1947 in Pampa. They were married for 67 years. They had two children, Leslie and Mark Watkins. He worked as a salesman at General Supply and in 1952, he became part owner of United Mud Service Company, retiring in 1988. Vernon resided in Pampa for 31 years, Lake Greenbelt for 18 years and Clarendon for 7 years before moving to Amarillo 14 years ago. Billie Don preceded him in death in 2014.
Vernon enjoyed playing golf, traveling the world and boating on Lake Greenbelt. He loved his family and friends and always kept us laughing with his practical jokes and sense of humor. He was a current member of Polk Street United Methodist Church.
Survivors include a son, Mark G. Watkins and wife Stephanie of Amarillo; four grandchildren, Stacey Forshagen Merchant and husband Brian of Houston; Douglas Adolph Forshagen, III of Creede, Colorado, Miles Watkins of Ada, Oklahoma, and Mason Watkins and wife Kristin of Pampa; six great-grandchildren, Dane Park, Madison Watkins, John Merchant, Collin Merchant, Reese Merchant and Kora Watkins.
Vernon was preceded in death by his daughter, Leslie Karen Forshagen in 1984.
Sign the online guest register at www.carmichael-whatley.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.