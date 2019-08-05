Felisitas Natividad, 89, of Pampa passed away Saturday, August 4, 2019 in Pampa.
Rosary will be 6:00 PM Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Carmichael-Whatley Colonial Chapel.
Mass will be 2:00 PM Monday, August 5, 2019 at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church with Rev. Taylor Elzner, associate pastor, officiating. Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery under the direction of Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors of Pampa.
Felisitas was born July 12, 1930 in Coahuila, Mexico. She married Hipolito Natividad in 1954 in Coahuila, Mexico and he preceded her in death on November 12, 2017. She was a homemaker and a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church. Felisitas loved tending to the flowers in her garden and spending time with her family.
Survivors include a son, Jesus Natividad of Pampa; five daughters, Elena Hernandez and husband Jesus, Isabel Ortega and husband Ramon, Olivia Pena and husband Hugo, Gloria Madrid and husband Baltazar, and Rosa Natividad all of Pampa; 16 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and 2 great great-grandchildren.
Sign the online guest registry at www.carmichael-whatley.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.