Wanda Lynn Gardner, 57, of Pampa, passed away Thursday, October 3, 2019 at her home. She was born on September 29, 1962 to Lee Alton and Gay Woodward in Groom, Texas.
She was a lifelong resident of Pampa and attended both Pampa and Mobeetie schools. She had been a waitress at The Plaza since they opened the Pampa location in 2006, so it seemed very fitting that she just get married there and on November 20, 2010, she married Bill Gardner in the old banquet room surrounded by her “Plaza Family”. If you knew Wanda, you knew that she was a very simple, no frills, real, plain jane kind of gal that had absolutely no filter. There was never a question where she stood on things or how she felt about something because she certainly did not hold back. Although Wanda was a little rough around the edges, she was extremely loving, giving, loyal, friendly and had a huge heart of gold. She took great joy in giving popsicles to the neighborhood kids and donating dogfood to PAWS every week. Her frank personality, candor and smile will be missed by many!
Wanda is preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Vernon and Norman Woodward.
Those she has left to relish her memories are her husband, Bill Gardner of Pampa; son, Roscoe Keys of Abilene; two step-sons, Cody Gardner of Jacksboro, Cory Gardner of Pampa; brother, Wayne Woodward of Pampa; three brothers-in-law, Steve Gardner and wife Lori of Killeen, Randy Gardner and wife Jenny of Forsythe, Montana, Rod Gardner and wife Leola of Glenrock, Wyoming; two sisters-in-law, Kathy Gardner of Pampa, Pat Elkins and husband Monty of Pampa; numerous nieces, nephews, countless friends and her very best friend, Emily “Gracie Mae” Keys.
Celebration of Life Graveside services are scheduled for 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, October 8, 2019 in Memory Gardens Cemetery officiated by Dwight Dennis. The family has entrusted the care of their loved one to Winegeart Funeral Home.
Should memorials be your preference, the family suggests donations be made to PAWS, P.O. Box 2095, Pampa, TX 79066 in honor of Wanda.
To leave words of comfort or to share memories on Wanda’s Book of Memories, please visit www.winegeartfuneral.com.
