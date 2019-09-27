Jeannetta Deanda, 81, of Pampa, passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 in Pampa.
Services will be 10:00 AM Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Grace Baptist Church with Rev. Kyle Ohsfeldt, pastor, officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery under the direction of Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors.
Jeannetta was born March 15, 1938 in Pampa to George Clay and Aline Clara Bullick. She has been a lifelong resident of Pampa, graduating from Pampa High School. She was a lifetime member of Grace Baptist Church, where she enjoyed singing when she had the opportunity. Jeannetta loved to spend time gardening, working in her yard, doing crafts, and watching QVC. She was preceded in death by her parents; 2 sisters, Mary Ellen Elliott and Betty Jean Bridges; and a brother, Earl Bullick.
Survivors include 2 daughters, Patricia Harvill and husband Doyle of Pampa and Karen Deanda and Blanca Gonzalez of Fort Worth; a son, Donald Gryder of Ft. Smith, Arkansas; and was “Grandmother” to 4 grandchildren, Nick Harvill and Ricky Harvill both of Pampa, Angela Cobb and Amber Gryder both of Fort Smith, Arkansas; 6 great grandchildren; and a nephew Ronnie Elliott of Pampa.
Memorials can be sent to Grace Baptist Church, 824 S. Barnes, Pampa, Texas 79065.
Sign the online guest at www.carmichael-whatley.com .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.