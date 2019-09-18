Janet Russell Urbanczyk, 77, of White Deer, died peacefully at Bivins Pointe in Amarillo, on September 16, 2019.
The rosary will be 5:00 PM Friday, September 20, 2019, at Carmichael-Whatley Colonial Chapel in Pampa, with Rev. Arokia Raj Samalo of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church of Groom, officiating. Funeral mass will be 10:30 AM Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in White Deer, with Rev. Mieczyslaw Przepiora, of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church of Vega, officiating. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery under the direction of Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors of Pampa.
Janet was born September 28, 1941 in St. Louis, MO to Bob and Josephine Russell. She graduated from The Academy of Visitation in St. Louis in 1959 and attended St. Louis University where she studied business administration and met her husband Marvin Urbanczyk. They married on May 27, 1961 in St. Louis and moved to White Deer. After starting their family, they worked tirelessly together to launch Marvin’s invention, SCARAB Compost Turner and formed the company SCARAB Manufacturing and Leasing, founded in 1972. Janet was an astute businesswoman and ran the business side of SCARAB so that Marvin could continue to bring innovative solutions to the compost industry. SCARAB is now a worldwide business and a highly regarded name in the compost industry because of their teamwork.
Over their 58 years of marriage, the couple welcomed five children into their home and Janet set about teaching them compassion, caring for others first as well as independence, responsibility, hard work and integrity. Her children remember her as a loving, kind, fun, generous and a protective mother who encouraged them to pursue their goals. As a lively and fun grandmother her children claim that when the grandchildren came home, they had to be reprogrammed from the fun experiences after spending the weekend with grandma.
Janet loved gardening and was accomplished at piano and organ. She used her creative and artistic talent to make beautiful flower arrangements, decorate and paint. She was a kind, generous, and compassionate individual who loved people and who was passionate about helping others in need. She was an active and dedicated member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in White Deer where she played the organ, lead children’s choir, and taught catechism.
Janet is survived by her husband, Marvin Urbanczyk of White Deer; her daughters, Denise Winter and husband Mike of Ravenna, and Christine May of Pampa; and her son, Mark Urbanczyk and wife Sheri of Panhandle. She was a fun loving grandmother to her beloved 12 grandchildren, Joseph and Austin Phillips of Dallas, John Winter and wife Jenni of New York, David Winter of Salt Lake, Rachel O’Beirne and husband Stephen of Wichita, KS, Sarah Urbanczyk of Dallas, Rebecca Urbanczyk of Panhandle, Lauren Berry and husband Ryan of Amarillo, Ashley Jewett and husband Chris of Lubbock, Lindsey May of Amarillo, and Jacob and Ryleigh Urbanczyk of Dallas; and to her great granddaughter, Reagan Berry of Amarillo. Other survivors include her siblings, Bob Russell and wife Pat of St. Louis, Maureen Stanford and husband Lloyd of Troy, and Chris Papuga and husband Greg of St. Louis. Janet was also a beloved aunt of numerous nieces and nephews.
She was proceeded in death by her parents, Bob and Josephine Russell of St. Louis; her brother, Tom Russell of St. Louis; her sons, Tommy Urbanczyk of Atlanta and Stephen Urbanczyk of Panhandle; grandchild, Jay Patrick Phillips; and son-in-law David Phillips.
The family would like to thank the many loving and compassionate caregivers who so graciously provided her care over the last 8 years.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to a charity of choice.
