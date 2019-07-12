Ricky Don Waldrip, 60, of Spencer, Oklahoma passed away at his home on Tuesday, July 10, 2019. He was born on March 27, 1959 to Raymond and Dollie Barker in Dyer, Arkansas.
Ricky found love and married Missy Ray on May 25, 1988 in Pampa. They had been married 31 years at the time of his passing. The majority of his family were roofers and he was very proud of the fact that he, too, was a roofer in keeping with the family tradition. If you couldn’t find Ricky on a roof, it was a sure bet you could find him wettin’ a hook or on the golf course. He loved to watch sports, well, mostly the Arkansas Razorbacks, Peyton Manning and the Colts. If he couldn’t watch football, he played it on PlayStation. Ricky was a very hard working, kindhearted, selfless, quiet and humble man. He took every opportunity he had to lend a helping hand without expecting anything in return. He had a genuine servant’s heart and loved his family. He will be missed by many who knew him.
Those that have preceded him in death are his parents; a sister, Tena Barker and grandmother, Edith Watkins.
Those left to cherish his memories are his wife, Missy Waldrip of Pampa; four sons, Brandon Waldrip of Neosho, Missouri, Nathan Waldrip and wife Carrie, Michael Waldrip, Peyton Ray all of Pampa; a brother, Billy Ray Barker and wife Mary-Ann; four sisters, LouLou Barker, Caroline Barker both of Pampa, Charlotte Barker of Oklahoma, Joy Dow and husband Charlie of Plainview; four grandchildren, Cadie, Hayden, Victoria all of Pampa, Brielle of Neosho, Missouri and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Celebration of Life Memorial services are scheduled for 10:00 a.m., Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Faith Tabernacle Church. The family has entrusted the care of their loved one to Winegeart Funeral Home.
To leave words of comfort on Ricky’s Book of Memories, please visit www.winegeartfuneral.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.