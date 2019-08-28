William Allen Skoog died August 25, 2019, in Granbury, Texas. Memorial service: 1:00 PM, Friday, August 30, 2019, Acton United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials made be to Acton United Methodist Church or the Alzheimer’s Association.
William was born on July 24, 1928 in Charleston, West Virginia. (Bill) grew up in Borger, Texas and was a graduate of Borger High School and Texas Tech University. He served in the US Army as a 2nd Lieutenant, and was a veteran of the Korean Conflict. He was an electrical engineer, working for General Electric Company, United Carbon Company, Cabot Corporation and SIP Engineering Inc. Mr. Skoog raised his family in Pampa, Texas where he was an active member of the First United Methodist Church and numerous civic and school-related organizations. After moves to St. Louis, Missouri and Houston, Texas, he and his wife of 47 years, Lee Doris (who preceded him in death in 2002), retired to Pecan Plantation in Granbury, Texas. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and brother.
William was preceded in death by his wife: Lee Doris Spector Skoog, mother: Alice Lundeen Skoog, father: Robert Skoog, and brother: Alfred Skoog.
William is survived by his son, Steven Skoog, Dallas, TX, son, Paul Skoog, Godley, TX son, David Skoog, Double Oak, TX , daughter, Martha Skoog Weyandt, Granbury, TX , daughter, Mary Skoog Findley, Dallas, TX , grandson, Michael Skoog, Cleburne, TX, grandson, Clayton Skoog, Honolulu, HI, grandson, Daniel Skoog, Double Oak, TX, grandson, John Skoog, Double Oak, TX, granddaughter, Hannah Skoog, Double Oak, TX, granddaughter, Molly Weyandt Harris, Brock, TX, grandson, Matthew Weyandt, Austin, TX, grandson, Mark Weyandt, Dallas, TX, grandson, Allen Findley, Dallas, TX, granddaughter, Anna Findley, Tulsa, OK and seven great-grandchildren.
