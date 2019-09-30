Lynda Post, 70, of Pampa passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at her home in Pampa.
Mrs. Post will lye in state at Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors until Sunday evening.
Services will be 2:00 PM Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Smith Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Memory Lane Cemetery in Anadarko. Local arrangements are under the direction of Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors in Pampa and Smith Funeral Home in Anadarko.
Lynda was born October 10, 1948 in Anadarko to Sherman and Jaquetta Isaacs. She graduated from Anadarko High School. After graduated she married Jimmy Post on December 24, 1964 in Anadarko, he preceded her in death in 2007. In 1965, they had their first child, Michael Todd Post. Lynda stayed at home and took care of him as he battled Cystic Fibrosis; he passed away in 1972. Lynda and Jimmy moved to Pampa in 1985 and she was able to transfer to the Pampa Walmart where she worked for over 10 years. When they were able, they enjoyed taking their camper out and traveling. She was a longtime member of Virginia Avenue Baptist Church in Anadarko. Her hobbies included gardening, cooking, reading, and spending time with her grandchildren. She was known as “Grandma”, “G-Ma”, “MoMo”, and “Memaw”. Lynda was a very faithful viewer of Jeopardy, other game shows, and QVC. She will be missed by her family and friends.
Survivors include 2 daughters, Melissa Post of Houston and Jamie Kreider and husband Calvin of Yukon; 2 brothers, Jerry Issacs of Charleston, SC and Gary Isaacs of Anadarko, OK; a sister, Carolyn Glasglow of Chickasha; 4 grandchildren, Chad Norris and wife Kandice and Dylan Hendrix all of Pampa and Kylie Kreider of Lubbock and Korbyn Kreider of Yukon, OK; and a great grandson, Tony Norris.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Monty Isaacs and a sister, Helen Jones.
Memorials can be made to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 6931 Arlington Rd., Bethesda, MD 20814.
