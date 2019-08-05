Almeda Josephine Carter, 84, of Allen, and formerly of Pampa, passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019, in Allen.
Services will be 10:00 AM Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Carmichael-Whatley Colonial Chapel in Pampa, with Franklin McDonough, deacon of Somerville Church of Chris of Pampa, officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors.
Almeda was born September 18, 1934, in Prague, Oklahoma to Birtie and Grace Whitlow. She was the youngest child of eight, seven girls and one boy. She graduated from Prague High School and started working at a bank. It was there that her co-worker and future sister-in-law introduced her to the love of her life, Don Lee Carter. They were married on January 22, 1955, in Prague.
After moving to Pampa in 1958, she enjoyed being a homemaker. She was very active in her church at both Wells Street Church of Christ and Somerville Church of Christ. Almeda was always the first one to take care of everyone, including those in the hospital or nursing homes. She was a great cook and loved to feed anyone that would come to visit. Her hobbies included gardening and canning, sewing, fishing, feeding the birds and squirrels, and taking vacations to Cabot Ranch and local lakes.
She was a resident of Pampa for 57 years until health issues forced her to move to Allen.
She was preceded in death by her parents and six sisters.
She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Don Carter of Allen; one son, Steve Carter and wife Ranelle of Hugoton, Kansas; one daughter, Kerri Smith of Allen; five grandchildren, Tim Carter of Nogales, Arizona, Kristen Carter and fiancée Michael Robb of McKinney, Kooper Smith of Allen, Tasha Medina and husband Jarod of Hugoton, Kansas, and Kolton Decker of Lenexa, Kansas; one brother, Richard Whitlow of Okmulgee, Oklahoma; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 PM Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Pampa Meals on Wheels, 302 E. Foster Ave, Pampa, TX 79065.
Sign the online guest register at www.carmichael-whatley.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.