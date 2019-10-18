Tommie Gertrude Stroud, 97, of Pampa, passed away October 18, 2019 in Pampa.
Services will be 11:00 AM Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at Carmichael-Whatley Colonial Chapel, with Rev. Lynn Hancock, pastor of Briarwood Church, officiating. Burial will follow in Westlawn Cemetery in Borger. Arrangements are under the direction of Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors.
Mrs. Stroud was born July 3, 1922 in Allison, Oklahoma to Thomas and Virginia Brown. She moved to Borger during her senior year of high school. She was a longtime businesswoman in Borger and in her younger years, she enjoyed traveling. Tommie semi-retired and moved to Pampa where she worked in the home health service for several years. She attended Briarwood Church. Tommie loved to fish, and work in her flower and vegetable gardens. She loved her family, and she enjoyed cooking, not only for her family but for others as well. Tommie was “Mema” to her grandchildren and many others.
Survivors include two daughters, Treva Wilson and Lisa Anderson, both of Pampa; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Tommie was preceded in death by two sons, Tracy Wilson and James Wilson; and eight siblings.
