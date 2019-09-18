Tojuana Lynn Sullivan, 60, of Clarendon died Wednesday, September 11, 2019 in Goodnight.
Memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 21, 2019 in Robertson Funeral Directors Saints’ Roost Chapel in Clarendon with Jeremy Pierce officiating.
Cremation & Arrangements are by Robertson Funeral Directors of Clarendon.
Tojuana was born March 21, 1959, in Channing, TX to Daphine and Charlie Sullivan. Both Daphine and Charlie were school teachers and had recently moved to Channing. They tried for many years to start a family and Tojuana’s arrival was received as a tremendous gift. When she was born, Charlie took Daphine’s hands and laid his head on her hospital bed and through tears said to her, “I am so proud of that little girl.”
Tojuana grew up in towns across the panhandle as Daphine and Charlie’s careers progressed and they worked to advance their educations. She was soon joined by a brother, Jon Sullivan. The two were frequent partners in crime and kept their parents on their toes.
Although Tojuana graduated from Mobeetie High School, she always considered Clarendon her hometown. She attended Clarendon College after completing High School, and she settled into a tiny house on the family farm as she began her own family with the birth of her daughter. She moved to Lefors before her son was born and raised her family in Lefors and, briefly, Midland. She also spent time living in Houston and Seguin and lived in Wheeler after her mother passed away in 2012, devoting herself to caring for her father at the end of his life. She moved back to Clarendon upon his passing in 2014.
Tojuana was a beloved Mom and Grandma (or “Pa-Pa” as her grandbabies called her, and no matter their age, she always called them “the grandbabies”). As a friend, she is widely known for her devotion and generosity of spirit. She was fiercely devoted to her children and grandchildren and dedicated the focus of her life to caring for her family.
She was intensely creative and adventurous and loved gift giving and traveling far and wide across Texas and anywhere else life might take her. She was a talented artist and baker and a social butterfly.
Tojuana was a lifelong Christian and was an active member of Lefors Church of Christ for decades. In addition to immersing herself in the work of the church and in motherhood, she spent many years providing a loving environment for babies and children in her home as a childcare provider. Tojuana spent many years as a school volunteer and later became a Pre-School teacher for Lefors ISD.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her brother, Jon Sullivan and wife Kristie of Wheeler; her ex-husband Ricky Pierce of Claude; her daughter Brandie Neal and husband Adrian of Clarendon; her son Jeremy Pierce and wife Amanda of Fort Worth; her grandchildren Xavier, Orian, Isabella, Dahlia and Charlie Neal of Clarendon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.