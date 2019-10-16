Galen Jay Phillips, 67, of Panhandle passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019 in Abilene.
Services will be 10:00 AM Friday, October 18, 2019 at First Baptist Church in White Deer with Brother Alan Wilson, pastor, officiating. Burial will follow in White Deer Cemetery under the direction of Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors.
Mr. Phillips was born on April 28, 1952 to Jay and Evelyn Phillips and graduated from White Deer High School in 1970. He attended Amarillo College for 2 years. Galen was a farmer from 1972 until 1991 when he took a job at Cabot Corp. In 1993, he started working for Oneok and was proud of driving over 1 million miles without any accidents or safety violations. Galen retired in 2018 after 25 years of service. He married Debbie Simmons on July 31, 1976 at First Baptist Church in White Deer. Galen loved spending time with his grandchildren, sitting by the fire while camping, and smoking cigars. He was a member of First Baptist Church in White Deer, was a scout master in Troop 581, and enjoyed cooking at winter camp at M.K. Brown.
Survivors include his wife, Debbie of the home; two sons, Clayton Phillips of Panhandle and Scott Phillips and wife Shirley of Abilene; a brother, Don Phillips and wife Suvena of Levelland; a sister, Fern Danislavs and husband John of Cincinnati, Ohio; and four grandchildren, Cambrie Phillips, Chloe Phillips, Timothy Phillips, and Andrew Phillips; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
Memorials may be made to your favorite charity.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 5:30 – 7:00 PM at Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors.
