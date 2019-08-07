Barbara Gail Brogdon, 56 years young, of Pampa, passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019 in Pampa. She was born on September 20, 1962 to Jay and Sandra Gist in Lubbock, Texas.
Barbara was a lifelong resident of Pampa and had worked for Central Bail Bonds for 13 years and then the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for 5 years as a mailroom clerk. She was quite spunky, had an amazing zest for life and never missed the opportunity to spread her contagious smile to anyone who crossed her path. Known as a very selfless person, she always made sure others needs were met before ever even considering her own. Her unique sense of humor, sometimes odd and often inappropriate, was definitely a characteristic that could sometimes leave you wondering if you should laugh or be astonished. She thoroughly enjoyed journaling her thoughts, purchasing and collecting Dooney & Bourke purses and most importantly, cherishing and loving her two boys. She will be missed by many and loved by all.
She is preceded in death by a step-father, James Schuneman.
Those left to cherish her wonderful memories are her father, Jay Gist and wife Shirley of Pampa; mother, Sandra Schuneman of Pampa; two sons, Brian Hughes and wife Diana of Houston, Stephen Hughes and wife Kenzie of Pampa; a brother, Bobby Gist and wife Angie of Amarillo; sister, Julie Schuneman of San Antonio; a companion, Luther Brogdon of Pampa and numerous nieces and nephews.
If you prefer to make a donation in loving memory of Barbara, the family suggests memorials be made to The American Cancer Society at P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73123.
The Family will host a Gathering of Family and Friends on Thursday, August 8, 2019 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Winegeart Funeral Home. The family has entrusted the cremation care of their precious loved one to Winegeart Funeral Home.
To leave encouraging words of comfort for the family on Barbara’s Book of Memories, please visit www.winegeartfuneral.com
