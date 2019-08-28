Judy Ann Cameron, beloved wife, sister, and mother went to be with her God and be reunited with her husband on August 14, 2019.
Judy was born and raised in Artesia, New Mexico. In her youth, she was active in band, twirling, life-guarding, and Girl Scouts. After high school, Judy was band Majorette and earned a BA degree in Psychology at Abilene Christian College. Following graduation, she was an ambassador in President LBJ’s War on Poverty, before marrying her college sweetheart, James Cameron, and settling down to raise children as a full-time homemaker. Following his career assignments, they lived in McAllen, Wichita Falls, and Pampa, Texas before moving to Elk City, Oklahoma.
She was an active volunteer in her kids’ school activities, serving as Scout leader, PTA president, and in several Booster Club leadership positions. She was a lifelong member of the church of Christ, joyfully following the Lord and sharing her faith. She especially enjoyed children’s ministry, being a longtime classroom curriculum coordinator and teacher of two-year-olds. She lovingly raised three of her own children and cared for three foster babies. As an adult she enjoyed acapella gospel music, sewing clothes, quilting, miscellaneous collecting, OU sports, shopping, and playing with her grandkids. Her cheerful and out-going personality helped her make friends quickly, and she rarely met a stranger. Judy was caring, trusting, and generous to a fault. She also enjoyed sharing time with the elderly and those with special needs through Meals on Wheels. Widowed in 1999, she moved to Denver, Colorado in 2008 to be closer to her family and stayed there until her death.
Judy is preceded in death by her parents Wayne and Odell Adkins, her husband James Cameron, her in-laws Loyal and Willie Belle Cameron, her uncles Claude, Jim, and Richard Davidson, and uncle Grant Adkins.
She is survived by her brother David and wife Sherri Adkins, uncle Gerald Adkins, children Cory and wife Kelley Cameron, Jason and wife Aimee Cameron, and Cambra and husband Barrett Koczkur, grandchildren McKenzie, Cole, and Tatum Cameron, Hunter Cooper, Kathleen Cooper-Cameron, and Daniel and Ember Koczkur. She also leaves several living cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, August 31, 2019 at the Fairlawn Chapel at 10:30 AM under the direction on Whinery Funeral Service.
Condolences may be made online at www.whineryfs.com.
